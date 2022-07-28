BreakingNews
Hiker found dead at Hocking Hills’ Cantwell Cliffs
Premier Health names new system chief nursing officer

Premier Health has named Lisa Gossett as vice president and system chief nursing officer and chief experience officer. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF

By , Staff Writer
52 minutes ago
Lisa Gossett assumes role, returns to Premier Health

Premier Health has named Lisa Gossett as the vice president and system chief nursing officer and the chief experience officer.

Gossett began her nursing career with Premier Health, spending 27 years in various nursing leadership roles at Miami Valley Hospital and Atrium Medical Center. Over the past decade, she has served as chief nursing officer at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus and then as system chief nursing executive for OhioHealth.

“I am thankful for the patients who entrust us with their care and feel incredibly privileged that we are a part of their lives at such critical moments,” Gossett said. “I am grateful for the team at Premier, look forward to getting reacquainted, and am excited to build on the strong nursing community that exists. I am glad to be back in the place that I credit for developing so much of who I am as a professional nurse and as a leader, and look forward to collaborating and creating a positive future.”

For the past several years, she has also operated her own coaching and consulting business, Gossett Consulting & Insights. Gossett is also a trained leadership coach and has authored a book called “R.E.A.D.I. to Lead: A Pathway to a Successful First Year as Nurse Manager.”

“I know Lisa is excited to return and lead the nursing community in which her career took root,” said Barbara Johnson, executive vice president and chief operating officer at Premier Health. “I have every confidence that her advocacy and experience will help enhance patient care across our organization.”

All Premier Health hospitals have received Magnet recognition from the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC), a subsidiary of the American Nurses Association.

Gossett is a member of the American Organization of Nurse Leaders (AONL), the Ohio Organization of Nurse Executives, the International Coaching Federation, and serves on the board of directors for Junior Achievements of Central Ohio. She and her husband have two married children and five grandchildren, with a sixth on the way.

Samantha Wildow is a health care journalist with the Dayton Daily News covering local hospitals, CareSource, community health, and other similar topics.

