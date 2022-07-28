Premier Health names new system chief nursing officer

Gossett began her nursing career with Premier Health, spending 27 years in various nursing leadership roles at Miami Valley Hospital and Atrium Medical Center. Over the past decade, she has served as chief nursing officer at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus and then as system chief nursing executive for OhioHealth.

“I am thankful for the patients who entrust us with their care and feel incredibly privileged that we are a part of their lives at such critical moments,” Gossett said. “I am grateful for the team at Premier, look forward to getting reacquainted, and am excited to build on the strong nursing community that exists. I am glad to be back in the place that I credit for developing so much of who I am as a professional nurse and as a leader, and look forward to collaborating and creating a positive future.”