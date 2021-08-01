Red Brick Reunion is back in Oxford

he Red Brick Reunion takes on new meaning this August, it’s been two years since the Porsche only concours and car show was held on the streets of Oxford. While COVID-19 shut down most car events in 2020, this summer is different. What could be better than a few hundred Porsches parked on the red brick lined streets of downtown Oxford, Ohio?
Mark your calendar for Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, for this Porsche drive-in and car show that also benefits local charities. The Red Brick Reunion or RBR as it is known, is in its seventh year and was founded by Walter Chin and C. Steve Nelson to honor Porsche aficionado John Dixon. Through his former Taj Ma Garaj, Dixon’s well-known personal Porsche museum and event facility located in Dayton used his Porsches, memorabilia, and collectables as a way to raise money for the less fortunate and helping others. Dixon’s events raised thousands of dollars for children’s health issues and other charities in need.
“RBR has made donations to the American Cancer Society’s (ACS) Relay for Life since we started,” Chin said. “Primarily for their continued research and fight against all forms and types of cancer which John fought through admirably.” The ACS is the underlying charity for RBR and is the largest not-for-profit source of funding for cancer research in the USA.
“We also make donations to other charities too,” Chin said. Dixon passed away in 2013.
“Last year our executive team added Honor Flight (HF) Dayton for outstanding performance and sustainment of HF operations serving and supporting veterans in our local and surrounding communities. Their mission is to take veterans to visit their national memorials in Washington, D.C. of the campaigns they served with priority given to terminally ill veterans at no cost,” said Chin, who is also a 24-year USAF Officer.
Plans to expand RBR to a multi-day event have been pushed to 2022 but are still in the works. According to C.S. Nelson, cofounder and co-chair, “We are extremely pleased to be gathering again after RBR 2019. In this post pandemic environment, our team eagerly tailored plans off the shelf into a compressed schedule to bring RBR back. The concours program is paused this year but will be back in 2022.”
Friday arrivals on Aug. 6, 2021 may attend a 5-8 p.m. pre-show kick-off social at Left Field Tavern. Saturday will bring all models of classic and newer Porsches arriving at 8 a.m. with registration and information booths opened. Parking attendants will navigate registrants to parking spaces.
Credit: Ron Hautau
There will be live classic rock music, door prizes, popular voting on cars and awards at 2 p.m. All entrants and guests are encouraged to participate in the police-escorted back roads tour of scenic Hueston Woods State Park to conclude RBR 2021 festivities.
“The success of RBR is relied on our loyal sponsors, Porsche of the Village, Griot’s Garage, The Dixon Family, InvizaShield, EuroClassics, Forgeline, AutoBio Tags, The Garaj, Metalkraft Coachwerkes and Enjoy Oxford,” Chin said.
While donations are encouraged to support RBR charities, families and spectators are invited to this non-profit, non-admission car show featuring the Porsche marque.
For more information, visit www.redbrickreunion.com.