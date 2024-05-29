Simply Decadent bakery relocates in downtown Bellbrook

Credit: Submitted Photo Credit: Submitted Photo

Jackie Fuller, who opened Simply Decadent in 2017 with her mother, Adonica Collins-Smith, and her mother-in-law, Debby Fuller, said the new location is almost two times bigger than their original spot at 108 W. Franklin St. near Dot’s Market

“We are thrilled to begin this new chapter in our journey,” Fuller said. “Moving across the street may seem like a small change, but for us, it represents a significant milestone. It’s an opportunity to grow and improve while staying true to our guiding principles.”

With the new location, they are bringing back the case of ready-to-enjoy desserts, as well as expanding their hours. Customers can expect the case to have cupcakes, brownies, cookies, oatmeal cream pies, cheesecake slices and cake pops. Fuller said the case will change week to week depending on what customers are interested in and the season.

Simply Decadent also plans to start hosting cake and cookie decorating classes.

“We’re excited about the new building and we’re really excited that we get to still stay downtown,” Fuller said. “That was one of our big things. We like being downtown in Bellbrook.

Simply Decadent is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. For more information, visit simplydecadentllc.com, call 937-310-1305 or follow the bakery’s Facebook page (@simplydecadentllc).