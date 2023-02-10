Springboro building aide saves choking elementary student

Training in the Heimlich maneuver paid off this week as a Springboro Schools building aide used that training to save a student from choking during lunchtime at Five Points Elementary School.
The student was eating salad and began choking, and Siara Akers, a building aide, rushed over and immediately administered the Heimlich maneuver, successfully dislodging the food item, according to Scott Marshall, district spokesman. He said Akers was made aware of the student in need by another building aide who alerted Akers, who was closest to respond, Marshall said.
He said it was the first time Akers, who works as a recess/lunch monitor, had performed the Heimlich maneuver on a student.
The student’s family delivered a bouquet of flowers that day to Akers at school to personally thank her for the tremendous efforts in helping the student.
“(Siara) was nothing short of amazing!” said Principal Alisha Jung. “Outstanding work from our building aides for recognizing a student in need, and a huge thank you to Siara Akers. Absolutely awesome!”
Marshall said Akers is in her first year as a building aide after substituting last year. He said knowing how to administer the Heimlich maneuver was part of her public school employee training.
