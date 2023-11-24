Springboro plans slight deficit spending, sets five-year capital projects plan

Springboro City Council has approved its operating budget for 2024 plus a five-year capital improvement budget, continuing to focus on delivering core services, reliable utilities and maintaining the infrastructure.

In his executive summary to council, City Manager Chris Pozzuto said the city is estimating its revenues in all funds at more than $55.8 million and estimating more than $56.8 million in expenditures for 2024.

“The unwavering goal is to provide high-quality, resident-centered services,” Pozzuto said. “The 2024 annual budget is a reflection of our commitment to prudent financial management, cautious optimism for the future, and deep respect for our city’s future.”

Springboro officials had estimated that for 2023, the city would generate more than $54 million in revenue across all funds, with expenditures of $62.5 million. Within that, Springboro estimated 2023 general fund revenues at more than $13.2 million and expenditures of $14.8 million.

The 2024 budget shows a deficit of $986,644. Pozzuto said the difference between revenues and spending would be covered by city reserve funds. In addition, the city is required to list debts for projects that will be spent over multiple years.

“The deficit this year is a combination of paying off debt and a few capital projects that are being carried over into 2024,” he said. “One of the debt payoffs is the city building debt.”

The city’s 2024 general fund revenue total of nearly $14.6 million is derived from four sources: income, property and bed taxes that are estimated to generate more than $12.5 million; permits and fees expected to raise $258,000; state revenue to the city estimated at $270,400 for local government funding and liquor taxes; and miscellaneous sources such as interest, Mayor’s Court fines and costs, donations; and transfers that are estimated to raise $1.53 million.

General fund expenditures for 2024 are estimated at more than $15.4 million and allocated in the following areas: $5.6 million or 36% for general government services; $5.2 million or 34% for public safety services; $1.6 million or 10% for parks and recreation; and $2.9 million or 19% for community environment and transfers.

City officials also approved Springboro’s five-year capital improvements budget, which includes more than $10 million in planned spending for 2024.

In its five-year capital improvements plan, 2024-2028, the city is planning to spend $8.1 million on general improvements; $12.5 million on street improvements; $3.2 million on park projects; $11.8 million in water improvements; $1.9 million in sewer work; $500,000 in stormwater improvements; and $404,000 in golf course projects.

Some major capital improvement projects and costs identified by the city over the next five years include: