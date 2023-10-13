Springboro re-approves long-delayed assisted living facility near 741

Plans to build a new 48-bed assisted living facility on Lytle-Five Points Road in Springboro have been approved for a second time, after construction delays forced developers to reapply to the city.

Seva Group LLC received approval back in October 2021 to construct The Ravine at Settlers Pointe, a 32,770 square-foot, 48-bed assisted living facility at 1325 Lytle-Five Points Road, a block east of Ohio 741, according to Springboro Planning Commission.

Site plan approvals have an expiration date tied to construction. City officials said the developer had applied for a building permit from the city, however, the “extraordinary amount of time that has passed with no construction activity” led to city staff’s recommendation that the project be reviewed again “to reset the clock on the remainder of the city’s development review process.”

The final project site plan that was first approved more than a year ago, has now been re-approved by the Springboro Planning Commission.

The previously approved site plan had 23 items to address and many of those have been completed since that time, according to planning commission records.

The assisted living facility is proposed for construction immediately to the south of a similar complex, the existing BeeHive Homes facility. That facility was reviewed and approved by the Planning Commission in 2017, with construction completed in 2018.

The property’s Office Residential District zoning allows assisted living facilities as a permitted use, with no limitation on the maximum size of buildings.

The proposed Ravine at Settlers Pointe assisted living facility will use the same access drive to Lytle-Five Points Road as the existing BeeHive facility to the north. That drive terminates with a turnaround at the northwest corner of the Ravine property.