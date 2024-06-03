First Friday in downtown Dayton: June’s event celebrates summertime

Here is a list of participating businesses and events, provided by the Downtown Dayton Partnership at downtowndayton.org and facebook.com/FirstFridayDayton:

ART, DANCE, MUSIC AND FILM

• The Black Box Improv, 518 E. Third St.: Black Box Improv will feature comedy from local improv group Low Hanging Fruit, followed by a special show. For tickets and other information, visit DaytonBlackBoxImprov.com.

• Blind Bob’s, 430 E. Fifth St.: Live music from Sheller, Fea and Paige Beller starts at 8 p.m. $10 admission for this 21 and older show.

• The Brightside, 905 E. Third St.: The Michael Harris Tranz-Fusion brings original music and classic covers to the Brightside. Show begins at 7:30 p.m. Tickets available at the door. All ages welcome.

• The Contemporary Dayton, 25 W. Fourth St.: Tess Cortés Artist Talk begins at 6:30 p.m. Friday. Tess Cortés is an award-winning Dayton-based digital media artist and instructor of motion design at the Modern College of Design, Kettering. In conjunction with the exhibition, the artist has also produced a limited-edition video print available for purchase in The CoSHOP Pop-up Print Shop.

• Corner Kitchen, 613 E. Fifth St.: There is live music on the patio 8-10 p.m. every First Friday. Parking validated with $20 purchase.

• Dayton Art Institute, 456 Belmonte Park North: The latest exhibitions are now on display, “Hand-Colored Photographs” and “Captivating Clay: Contemporary Japanese Ceramics from the Horvitz Collection.” Open until 5 p.m. Friday.

• Dayton Metro Library, 215 E. Third St., second-floor gallery: See “What’s New?,” an African American Visual Artists Guild traveling art exhibit on display through June 30 during regular library hours.

• Dublin Pub, 300 Wayne Ave., 937-224-7822: Live music will be performed at the Dublin Pub. Happy Hour from 3-6 p.m.; Miami Valley Pipes and Drums performance at 7 p.m. and music at 9 p.m.

• Edward A. Dixon Gallery, 222 N. St. Clair St.: Meet California artist and Dayton native, Juko, at an artist reception from 6-8 p.m. on First Friday. Light refreshments provided.

• Front Street, 1001 E. Second St.: This month the Front Street Gallery will feature “Alchemic Configurations,” the work of David Brand. Food trucks and live music from Nasty Bingo in the courtyard. Visit frontstreet.art for more information.

• The International Peace Museum, 10 N. Ludlow St.: The museum will be holding a 20th birthday celebration. Guests will be celebrating, meeting old friends, exchanging stories and learning about new programs in the works. Free event. 5-8 p.m.

• Levitt Pavilion, 134 S. Main St.: Jordy Searcy takes the stage as part of the altafiber Rock and Pop Series. The free concert begins at 7 p.m. Chairs and refreshments available. Guests are also welcome to bring their own chairs, food and drinks to the lawn.

• Moeller Brew Barn, 416 E. First St.: Hear live music at the Brew Barn from 7-10 p.m.

• The Neon movie theater, 130 E. Fifth St.: See the full schedule online at neonmovies.com. There will be beer and cocktail specials during First Friday.

• Oregon Express, 336 E. Fifth St.: Oregon Express will be holding a “199X” dance party themed to the ‘90s. Sexbox will be performing ‘90s R&B, Hip Hop, Rave, Brit Pop, Punk and other nostalgic genres. Entry is free.

• Skeleton Dust Records, 133 E. Third St.: The works of local artist Sydney Joslin-Knapp will be featured the months of June and July.

• Yellow Cab Tavern, 700 E. Fourth St.: Cab Grass presents Slippery Creek for the 2024 Roots and Heritage concert series. Cover starts at 7 p.m., music starts at 8 p.m. All ages welcome with a guardian. $17 in advance of $21 at the door.

DINING AND DRINKS

• Dayton Beer Company, 41 Madison St.: Get $2 off DBC pints from 3-5p.m. Dragons Pre-Game Special: $4 DBC Core Beers 6-7 p.m.

• Lily’s Dayton, 329 E. Fifth St.: Happy Hour food and drink specials run from 4:30-6:30 p.m. every First Friday.

• Local Cantina, 503 E. First St: Happy Hour is from 3-6 p.m. with $5 Mustache Rides and Same Same Margaritas along with $2 off dips. Now taking reservations and catering orders.

• Moeller Brew Barn, 416 E. First St.: There will be specialty cocktails, beer, crafted grilled and smoked food. There will also be pre-and-post games on the patio. Open 11a.m.-11 p.m. Happy hour 11 a.m.-5 p.m. with $5 pints.

• Mudlick Tap House, 135 E. Second St., 937-895-4066: Mudlick will run Happiness Hours from 4-6 p.m. There will be $2 off draft beers, $2 off shareables, half-price bottles of wine, $8 Old Fashions and $9 Manhattans.

• Oregon Express, 336 E. Fifth St., 937-223-9205: Every First Friday, Oregon express will run Happy Hour deals from 5-8 p.m. Dine in, carryout and curbside pickup available.

• Salar Restaurant and Lounge, 400 E. Fifth St., 937-203-3999: Salar will hold a happy hour from 4-6 p.m. with cocktail specials, $5 house wine pours, $1 off of all beers and bar bites specials. Dinner is available for dine-in or carryout.

• Table 33 Dayton, 130 W. Second St.: Fridays are wine night at Table 33, with $3.33 wine pairings with any entree.

• Troll Pub Dayton, 216 Wayne Ave.: Every Friday at the Troll Pub is part of W.T.F Happy Hours: Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 4-7 p.m. featuring half price pints, half price appetizers and $4 Fireball shots.

• Trolley Stop, 530 E. Fifth St., 937-461-1101: Half-off Happy Hour every day 3-7 p.m. $3 wells and half off select appetizers.

• Two Social, 123 E. Third St.: New menu launch, every First Friday. Those who try all 6 drinks on the new menu get a free shirt. Guests have all month to collect drinks on the punch card.

• Winans Coffee and Chocolates, 221 N. Patterson Blvd.: Happy Hour wine is $8 a glass from 4-7 p.m.

SPECIAL SHOPPING DEALS AND OTHER ACTIVITIES

• After5, 111 E. Third St.: Mention First Friday at checkout to take 20% off of the total purchase.

• Choice Juice Boxx, 31 S. St. Clair St.: Spend $50 at Varsity House to receive 10% off from your Choice Juice Boxx purchase.

• Club Evolution, 130 N. Patterson Blvd.: Audience applause chooses the winner of a karaoke contest. Prize is $75. No cover. Karaoke starts at 8:30 p.m. with the contest starting at 10:30 p.m.

• Day Air Ballpark, 220 N. Patterson Blvd.: The Dayton Dragons take on the Lansing Lugnuts. First pitch is at 7:05 p.m.

• JAM Dayton Foodie Tour: Tours begin at 3 p.m. at Sueño and will take guests on a walking, talking and eating tour of downtown restaurants. Tickets are $100 per person. Register at jamfoodie.tours.

• Omega Music, 318 E. Fifth St.: New release day. Explore the new releases on vinyl, CDs and more. All day 11 a.m.-9 p.m. in the Oregon District.

• The Oregon District, Fifth Street: guests can visit the pedestrian promenade at Out on 5th. There will be extended outdoor seating, vendors, entertainment and more.

• Pedal Wagon Dayton: Pedal Wagon Dayton: Hop around to some of Dayton’s most popular breweries on the Brewery Cruise. Seats are $35 for adults 21 and older. Those interested can also rent a private ride for up to 15 people for $499. pedalwagon.com/dayton/brewery-cruise

• Picture Perfect Paint Parties, 123 N. Ludlow St.: Picture Perfect Pain Parties is offering grape tastings and a mini-paint party canvas. Register at pictureperfectpaintparties.com or call 937-265-0691 for more information.

• RiverScape MetroPark, 237 E. Monument Ave.: ‘90s Night featuring The Wet Bandits 6-9 p.m. Guests are encouraged to dress up in their favorite ‘90s attire and come to RiverScape for a free ‘90s concert, featuring some of the biggest hits from the decade. Concert-goers can purchase food from McNasty’s Food Truck. There will be cocktails, beer and other hard beverages available from the RiverScape Café for those 21 and over, as part of the Downtown Dayton DORA. Admission is free.

• Talbott Tower, 131 N. Ludlow St.: Live music, food and beer will be available for guests visiting businesses in the tower.

• Vidia’s Closet, 27 S. St. Clair St.: 25% off the entire purchase at this women’s clothing boutique during First Friday. Spend $100 or more and receive a free $25 gift card.

• Wild Whiskers, 33 S. St. Clair St.: Wild Whiskers will be offering a series of discounts on First Friday. These include a free treat with purchase of a Vital Essential Cat Mini Nibs and $5 off Northwest Naturals Frozen Raw Protein Boosts.