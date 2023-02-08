X
Dark Mode Toggle

Boil Advisory issued in Trotwood due to water main repair

Trotwood
By
10 minutes ago

Trotwood has issued a boil advisory for all residents on East Main Street between Olive Road and state Route 49 due to water main repairs.

ExploreJail coalition questions county commissioners about inmate deaths

The city said residents in that area should boil their water for three minutes at the minimum when using it for cooking, drinking or oral hygiene.

The advisory is in effect until further notice, though the city said it will tell residents once the advisory has been lifted.

Residents with any questions can call Trotwood’s Public Works Department at 937-837-1702.

In Other News
1
Wetland restoration part of vision to turn Spring Run Conservation Area...
2
Three injured after crash in Trotwood, heavy damage reported
3
Green expo set to prepare Trotwood for future
4
Police announce results of Trotwood moving OVI checkpoint
5
Mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinic coming to Trotwood Friday

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top