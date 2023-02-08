Boil Advisory issued in Trotwood due to water main repair

Trotwood has issued a boil advisory for all residents on East Main Street between Olive Road and state Route 49 due to water main repairs.
The city said residents in that area should boil their water for three minutes at the minimum when using it for cooking, drinking or oral hygiene.
The advisory is in effect until further notice, though the city said it will tell residents once the advisory has been lifted.
Residents with any questions can call Trotwood’s Public Works Department at 937-837-1702.
