dayton-daily-news logo
X

ODNR breaks ground on wetlands restoration connected to Sycamore State Park

The ODNR announced it broke ground Friday on the Spring Run Conservation Area Wetland Restoration Project, which would restore 22 acres of wetlands in a former golf course connected to Sycamore State Park.

Combined ShapeCaption
The ODNR announced it broke ground Friday on the Spring Run Conservation Area Wetland Restoration Project, which would restore 22 acres of wetlands in a former golf course connected to Sycamore State Park.

Trotwood
By
23 minutes ago

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources broke ground Friday on the Spring Run Conservation Area Wetland Restoration project, which will restore 22 total acres of wetlands inside a 57-acre area connected to Sycamore State Park.

By restoring the wetlands, which are in the Wolf Creek watershed, the project hopes to improve water quality by reducing sediment and absorbing nutrients, expand wildlife habitat and prevent erosion from stormwater runoff as Wolf Creek meets the Great Miami River near downtown Dayton.

The project is part of the ODNR’s H2Ohio program, which was created by Gov. Mike DeWine in 2019 to combat algal blooms, improve water quality and improve water infrastructure. The ODNR said the project could be achieved due to funds from the Ohio River Basin Grant program, which provides money for wetlands projects.

Explore$1 million coming for streams, wetlands: What the projects will do

The land to be restored was previously a golf course, and the ODNR said that the existing golf cart paths will be repaved for visitors to use, ultimately creating about a mile of trails.

Once complete, the Spring Run Conservation Area will give a prime location for birdwatching, according to citizen scientists and the Five Rivers MetroParks, who recorded 196 species of birds at the site, or about half the total species of bird in Ohio.

In a release, DeWine said, “We are excited to see the H2Ohio initiative expand beyond Lake Erie and into the Ohio River Basin. These projects bring long-lasting solutions to water problems that can be found all over Ohio.”

Also in the release, ODNR Director Mary Mertz said, “A project like this is exactly what ODNR’s H2Ohio program strives for. We are thrilled about the water quality benefits, as well as the positive impact on wildlife and inclusive recreational opportunities this new project will offer to those living in and others visiting southwest Ohio.”

The ODNR said the project is expected to be complete in November 2023.

In Other News
1
Three injured after crash in Trotwood, heavy damage reported
2
Green expo set to prepare Trotwood for future
3
Police announce results of Trotwood moving OVI checkpoint
4
Mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinic coming to Trotwood Friday
5
Idea for grocery co-op in Trotwood under discussion in community

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top