ODNR breaks ground on wetlands restoration connected to Sycamore State Park

By restoring the wetlands, which are in the Wolf Creek watershed, the project hopes to improve water quality by reducing sediment and absorbing nutrients, expand wildlife habitat and prevent erosion from stormwater runoff as Wolf Creek meets the Great Miami River near downtown Dayton.

The project is part of the ODNR’s H2Ohio program, which was created by Gov. Mike DeWine in 2019 to combat algal blooms, improve water quality and improve water infrastructure. The ODNR said the project could be achieved due to funds from the Ohio River Basin Grant program, which provides money for wetlands projects.