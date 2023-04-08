1 dead after shooting at Trotwood apartment complex

A fatal shooting occurred in Trotwood Saturday morning.
Crews were on scene around 11:41 a.m. in the 600 block of Outer Belle Drive on reports of a shooting, according to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.
A man was shot, dispatch said. Earlier reports said a person was shot in the back of the head.
It is unknown if anyone else was involved with the shooting.
Additional details are not yet available.
Trotwood police are investigating the shooting.
