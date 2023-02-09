Trotwood boil advisory lifted

TROTWOOD — The city of Trotwood has lifted a boil advisory for residents on East Main Street, which had gone into effect earlier this week.
On Tuesday, the city issued the advisory for all residents on East Main Street between Olive Road and state Route 49 due to water main repairs.
The water has been tested and is now safe for consumption, city officials said in a press release Thursday.
Residents with any questions can call Trotwood’s Public Works Department at 937-837-1702.
