BreakingNews
Lebanon gas station, convenience store to open this spring
X
Dark Mode Toggle

Trotwood boil advisory lifted

Local News
By
38 minutes ago

TROTWOOD — The city of Trotwood has lifted a boil advisory for residents on East Main Street, which had gone into effect earlier this week.

On Tuesday, the city issued the advisory for all residents on East Main Street between Olive Road and state Route 49 due to water main repairs.

The water has been tested and is now safe for consumption, city officials said in a press release Thursday.

Residents with any questions can call Trotwood’s Public Works Department at 937-837-1702.

In Other News
1
Restaurants we miss: Grub Steak served Dayton diners for 50 years
2
Dayton car thefts surge: What are police doing to address them?
3
Lane closure near Centerville High School to last part of next week
4
Ohio’s lieutenant governor and three companies honored by Dayton...
5
Riverside focusing federal COVID relief funds on construction projects

About the Author

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top