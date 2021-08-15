Green expo set to prepare Trotwood for future

Through his research he found that there are no electric charging stations in Trotwood, and he is now advocating for businesses and government officials to begin installing them to prepare for the future.

“For us in Trotwood, we are a majority African-American community, so when I look at this, the lack of infrastructure really relates to economic and racial equity,” Hankins said. “Many times the reason people leave our community is that they don’t have the means to stay here. They don’t have the same amenities that other people have.

“And now they say by the year 2030, there will be manufactures that are only going to make green cars,” he said. “And if you don’t have the infrastructure in place, our people again are at a real disadvantage.”

He said the event aims to bring awareness that changes are coming and the community has to be ready.

Anyone interested in learning more about the event can do so by visiting http://www.trotwoodcic.org/evevent.html.