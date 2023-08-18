Virtual reality used to promote safe driving over Labor Day weekend

Warren County Safe Communities is working with local partners and the Arrive Alive Tour to bring awareness to the dangers of drunken driving ahead of Labor Day weekend.

A drunken driving simulator will be at the Healthy Living Market on Mulberry Street from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, in downtown Lebanon. The virtual reality simulator allows drivers to choose different levels of intoxication to show that no matter how little or how much you drink, your driving can become impaired.

“There is no reason to drive impaired. There are many options available to you. Make a plan to arrive home safely before you drink,” said Ann Brock of Atrium Medical Center and outreach coordinator for Warren County Safe Communities.

Warren County saw 199 alcohol-related crashes in 2022, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Thirteen of Warren County’s 23 fatal crashes in 2022 were alcohol-related. So far in 2023, Warren County has seen 15 fatal crashes, with five of those crashes resulting from alcohol or drug impairment.

Warren County Safe Communities, in conjunction with Atrium Medical Center, local law enforcement, the Warren County Prosecutor’s Office, and the Ohio State Highway Patrol is hosting the Arrive Alive Tour as part of Warren County’s participation in the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” impaired driving awareness campaign that started Friday and runs through Sept. 4.

“We want our community members to understand that it’s our first priority to keep people safe, so we’re asking everyone to plan ahead if they know they’ll be out drinking,” said Lt. Matt Schmenk of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. “We need commitment from our community members that they’ll keep the streets free of drunk drivers so that everyone can have a safe holiday. This is a campaign to get the message out that drunk driving is illegal, and it takes lives. Let us make this a partnership between law enforcement and drivers: Help us protect the community and put an end to this senseless behavior.”