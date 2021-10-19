Voter Guide: Covington Village Council

Education: High school and two years college

Current Employment: Mother/domestic engineer

Community Involvement: Former Foster Parent Association secretary; Eagles Wings Equine Therapy fundraiser; Covington football mom

Why are you seeking elected office? To give a fresh voice and help foster new ideas for the village.

Why should voters elect you? I would like to help facilitate the concerns and needs of our village.

If elected, what will be your top three priorities? More community involvement, open door policy, bringing more business to our village.

What specific plans do you have to address those top priorities? To hopefully make the community feel heard at the council meetings, look at different ways for our community to be involved. Let our community know that I want to hear their views -- good or bad. Encourage and promote our village as a wonderful place to expand or start a new business.

Anything else? I have three children in the Covington and Upper Valley Career Center school system. We are an active sports and Boy Scout family. Proud supporter of local business.

Joyce A. Robertson

Education: Edison Community College Associate’s of science with high honors; Northern Virginia Community College Associate’s of science degree, magna cum laude

Current Employment: Retired

Community Involvement: Member of the Covington Newberry Historical Society; member of Covington High School Alumni, serving as assistant treasurer; member of VFW Auxiliary Post No. 4235; served two full terms as village of Covington councilwoman

Why are you seeking elected office? To give village residents a voice in decisions made and to ensure proper prioritization of expenditures, holding rates and tax increases to a minimum while ensuring village needs are met.

Why should voters elect you? I will bring experience to the table that no other candidate has, an Associate’s degree with emphasis on public administration, and two terms experience as an elected councilwoman. I have also worked for the federal, state and local governments, and have an understanding of systems and structures that already exist.

If elected, what will be your top three priorities? I want to ensure that spending is prioritized. I am most concerned with taxes, fees and rate increases. Needs should be placed before wants. Street repair should be taken care of before spending money on designing a second park. We have large expenditures facing us with High Street reconstruction and wastewater plant renovations. We should be focusing on having sufficient funds for those needs before we invest in park designs and purchasing property for park/parking areas.

What specific plans do you have to address those top priorities? I plan to see that business is presented sufficiently far ahead of time to have three full readings to allow citizens time to consider matters and give council members sufficient time to research, study and ascertain best methods to proceed with proposed legislation.

Anything else? It is important that council hear constituents and vote accordingly. It is also important to support first responders working on the police and fire departments as well as village employees. We need to support our local businesses, which would strengthen our local economy. I am excited that we have five persons willing to step up and run for office, only one of which is an incumbent. It is thrilling to know that all new members to council will be elected and not appointed. I stand ready to serve.

Dawn Duff

Education: M.B.A., Wright State University

Current Employment: Staff accountant

Community Involvement: Currently on village of Covington council

Why are you seeking elected office? I want to continue help grow Covington by listening to residents and taking advantage of growth opportunities.

Why should voters elect you? I want the village to grow, but I will listen to what the residents have to say. I have an accounting and business background, which will support the village fiscal budgets. I have an understanding of the funds and will keep an eye on the finances.

If elected, what will be your top three priorities? Waste treatment plant, update Community Park and ODOT High Street project.

What specific plans do you have to address those top priorities? I would like to get with other towns and villages who have built new parks in the past few years and see what they have encountered with the residents and in making sure it would be kept nice.

Anything else? I love the village and the people who live there. I moved to Covington over 20 yrs ago from Greenville and am proud of what we have accomplished so far in the village.

Amy Welborn

Education: Covington High School; Judson University, Elgin, Illinois; currently enrolled in Edison Community College

Current Employment: Owner/doula, A Welborn Baby; co-owner, Well Worn Clothing Co.; staff librarian, J.R. Clarke Public Library in Covington

Community Involvement: Covington Christian Church, house church host, pastoral relations team; Covington Beautification Committee; Friends of the J.R. Clarke Public Library; Covington-Newberry Historical Society member; Bring the Women Together

Why are you seeking elected office? I love the village of Covington. I grew up here, left for college, started a family and moved back to raise our eight children here. Covington is an amazing village with a lot happening right now. I am running for council because while there is much good going on right now, change within the council chambers needs to happen.

Why should voters elect you? Voters should elect me because I genuinely want to listen; being heard is powerful. My heart desires to nurture community.

If elected, what will be your top three priorities? If elected, I want to help re-unify this village. I want to bring a listening ear and an open heart. I would also love to work on dialogue within the council members as well as with the residents.

What specific plans do you have to address those top priorities? Listening is one of my biggest desires, along with authenticity. I plan to be out in the community, surveying the needs of the residents and business owners, attending community events, and being available to be a bridge between the residents and the village administration. I would also like to cultivate an inviting environment. Help attract diverse and sustainable businesses to assist in Covington’s growth and promote the revitalization of our downtown business district, which will help to create a better quality of life.

Anything else? Covington is a special place. I grew up here. My parents and grandparents grew up here. I plan to continue to raise my family here. Significant momentum is happening in our community. There has also been a lot of negativity and distrust. I am an optimistic and proactive person. I feel balancing progress with preservation is so vital at this pivotal time. While there will be issues we all won’t fully agree on, I promise to listen, learn and love.