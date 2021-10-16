Voter Guide: Dayton School Board

Education: Juris Doctorate, University of Dayton School of Law

Current Employment: Self Employed - Goodwine Law LLC

Community Involvement: Dayton Black Pride, Dayton Young Black Professionals, The Buckeye Flame, & OH Taste, Quarter Note Club, Central Missionary Baptist Church, TOTally Kids Learning Center Inc. and the Montgomery County Westside Democratic Club

Why are you seeking elected office? I want to bring innovation to the decision making and operations of Dayton Public Schools. I want our district to win in academics, sports, after-school programs, community/parent engagement, employee satisfaction and life after high school for students. I also want to improve the dynamics between employees and the administration.

Why should voters elect you? I have the necessary talent to close the gaps of where we are as a district and where we need to be to move forward. I have attended and graduated from DPS. I worked as a Reserve teacher and sports coach for the district. I have worked in both corporate America and in local government. I will work harder than any other elected official to enhance our district.

If elected, what will be your top three priorities? Improving the district’s technology gaps, ensuring programs have competitive resources to engage/enrich our students, and connecting community programs to the district.

What specific plans do you have to address those top priorities? My plan is to bring my professional skill sets to the district. I am excited to tap into the available institutional knowledge at all levels of the district. I plan to thoroughly review the operational policies and procedures of each department. I also will meet with personnel throughout the district to understand how the departments are operating in reality. It will take a team effort to move the district forward.

Anything else? I graduated from THE Colonel White School for the Performing Arts. My time in DPS lead to achieving my Bachelor’s degree from the University of Akron. My law degree from the University of Dayton. My Master’s in business administration from Capella University. In 2022, I will also earn my Master’s in public administration from Capella University. Because I had the opportunity to play sports, play in the band, participate in afterschool programs in high school, I was able to be a active participant in student life in college. I joined Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Incorporated, worked as a resident assistant, and joined a host of community organizations. The time I spent in DPS supplied me social skills, leadership and a resilient personality. I believe that the district has the potential to produce students that will excel in life after high school. Dayton Public School Students are strong, innovative, and capable achieving greatness. I am excited to join the district as a sschool board member!

Ken Hayes

Education: Ph.D.

Current Employment: Assistant professor and writing program coordinator, Central State University

Community Involvement: Preschool Promise, volunteer parent ambassador; faculty sponsor for Sigma Tau Delta English Honor Society-CSU Chapter; Belmont/Kettering Chess Club, founder

Why are you seeking elected office? I have long been devoted to building community where I live and supporting public schools and libraries when, where and however I can. I believe I am a good fit for the school board, and it will provide me with a platform to use my skills and experiences to best support DPS at this time.

Why should voters elect you? I have talked with many voters who are parents, drivers, teachers and staff, and I talk with recent DPS graduates on a regular basis, and there is a consistent mood of frustration with DPS right now. Many have said they simply want something new; a different approach. With four open seats for the board this election, we are in a unique position to bring in a number of new voices. I have the focus, attention to detail and skills necessary to bring something new to the board, while also holding the experience as a parent and as an educator to step knowledgeably into the many conversations that will be needed from day one. As a first-generation college graduate who is proud of growing up in a working-class family, my public school education has helped shape me into a strong collaborator and communicator who is focused on creating greater equity and access to quality education for all our kids, and I am skilled and experienced at finding solutions to problems that are achievable and effective in order to accomplish those goals.

If elected, what will be your top three priorities? 1. Safety 2. More efficient and effective use of resources 3. Improving communication between DPS and the parents, teachers, drivers and students.

What specific plans do you have to address those top priorities? I believe we must continue to follow the science concerning COVID and try our best to reasonably follow the guidance set forward to keep our students, teachers and staff safe. Similarly, I think we need to invest more in counselor presence to help our students work through the trauma they’ve experienced over the last two years and beyond. I believe we can do a better job evaluating the costs of goods, services and contractors to weigh the cost/benefit, in order to find quality services at prices that keep more money available for the resources and financial support needed directly by teachers, staff, parents and students. I believe that we need to boost our outreach to teachers, staff, parents and students, and create a more open line of communication with those stakeholders that reaches beyond monthly board meetings. Teachers, staff, parents, and students are in the schools and classes daily and have a strong sense of the successes and needs to create the kind of environment that will best serve the students. I think their voices need to be amplified in discussions that will lead to decisions that impact them most. More town hall style meetings, more social media outreach, greater commitment to talking with those individuals in person and where they work and live would be a good building on that process.

Anything else? Instead of fundraising for my own campaign, I created a gofundme fundraiser called “Schools not Signs” that I will keep running until Election Day. Whatever money we raise, I will use to support getting resources to DPS. https://gofund.me/dbc67e95 People can also follow me on social media @kenhayes386 Join my Facebook group https://www.facebook.com/groups/writeinken Or visit my candidate page https://kenscompblog.wordpress.com

Eugene F. Jackson

Caption Eugene Jackson, write-in candidate for Dayton school board, November 2021.

Education: Master’s degrees in education-curriculum, instruction, administration, supervision

Current Employment: Retired educator DPS, retired director Suburban YMCA, part-time substitute teacher

Community Involvement: VP FROC Priority Board, CSU and UD Alumni, YMCA volunteer, HS Backyard Peace Corp

Why are you seeking elected office? The American school system needs to relate to the concerns of 2022. Learning methods need to be accepted for high school credits.

Why should voters elect you? I think about a student’s potential. I work to instill confidence in the individual so that they can feel their worth to pursue their goals.

What specific plans do you have to address those top priorities? Support for pre-k, kindergarten, first grade; middle school success; high school-College Credit Plus, Work Credit.

What specific plans do you have to address those top priorities? Readjust the curriculum.

Anything else? Schools are representatives of the Dayton neighborhoods and community. Bring in the people’s voices.

Joe Lacey

Education: Accounting degree from University of Dayton, cum laude

Current Employment: Montgomery County Treasurer’s Office

Community Involvement: Former Dayton Board of Education member for 12 years

Why are you seeking elected office? To serve the students of Dayton Public Schools.

Why should voters elect you? I am independent of the development interests of City Hall and other interests that have funded board candidates recently. I am also a certified public accountant, and I’m a Dayton Public Schools parent.

If elected, what will be your top three priorities? Narrowing the performance gap, auditing the operations of Dayton Public Schools and bringing band back to Dayton Public Schools.

What specific plans do you have to address those top priorities? Focusing budget dollars on the classroom and hiring an internal auditor.

Anything else? I would not approve tax abatements that don’t benefit the students of the Dayton School District.

Jocelyn Rhynard

Credit: Knack Video + Photo

Education: B.A., Brigham Young University, 2003

Current Employment: Dayton Public Schools Board of Education; self-employed

Community Involvement: Co-Director, New Leaders Council Southwest Ohio Chapter; Dayton Public Schools Foundation, ex officio member

Why are you seeking elected office? I believe in the power of public education, and I am a parent of four children who are DPS students or graduates. I believe in Dayton Public Schools and want to continue my work defining public education, providing equity to students and maintaining strong leadership within the district.

Why should voters elect you? My record of diligence, hard work and leadership on the Dayton School Board over the last four years speaks for itself. I will continue to maintain strong leadership and vision of Dayton Public Schools.

If elected, what will be your top three priorities? I am committed to community engagement, providing equity to DPS students, and I will continue advocating for public education at the Ohio Statehouse and Washington, D.C.

What specific plans do you have to address those top priorities? I have chaired the Parent Family Community Council and worked to build up Parent/Teacher Organizations in each school for the last four years. I am committed to equity for students, as evidenced by the district’s first school-based health care clinic at Roosevelt Elementary, and I hold the unique position of being a delegate to advocate for public education with our U.S. senators and congressman in the region.

Anything else? I am incredibly grateful and humbled to have served for the last four year on the Dayton Board of Education. I am proud to be a part of a collaborative, cooperative group, and I hope to continue to have the privilege to continue serving another term on the board.

Ronnee Tingle

Education: Associate’s degree

Current Employment: ATF Construction LLC

Community Involvement: None. YMCA Dupont Branch in Jacksonville, Florida

Why are you seeking elected office? I feel that being a birth mother of six and owning my own construction company, I can use my talents and skills on the Dayton Public School Board! I am trained in think tank theory! I am a trained peer mentor. I am an inventor, and I have a way with thinking outside and inside the box! I can work with others and alone. I want to bridge the gap between the total community and the Dayton Public School system!

Why should voters elect you? I was raised to do the right thing and make sure that my decisions are thoughtful and in the interest of the greater good. A write-in Vote for Ronnee Tingle is a vote for everyone. I will continue to represent my children, my players, my students, my fellow parents, guardians and community members. We got this!

If elected, what will be your top three priorities? Better communication, education tools and curriculum, with teachers, parents and the board involved in the decisions. Education tools and curriculum with enough assistance and input from and for our teachers, staff and parents. Fun before and after school care, and assistance for our students. Assistance for sports and better facilities for all sports, and weight rooms and training programs.

What specific plans do you have to address those top priorities? Ask questions! Get right in and see what the main concerns are! I know we have a busing issue right now, and we have a problem with the mapping of our neighborhoods. We have a wages issue with the buses, and we have a child care issue with employees. We have to address and attack these issues and make a plan that can address every issue! And online learning, because if we have another reason to be home schooled, we need a better plan!

Anything else? A write-in vote for Ronnee Tingle on Nov. 2 is a vote for our families and our community’s future!

Karen Wick Gagnet

Education: High School, some college courses, various professional/leadership course work

Current Employment: Restaurant owner

Community Involvement: The Seedling Foundation; Dayton Board of Education

Why are you seeking elected office? As I complete one term of service for the Dayton Board of Education, I can see the value of service to the position and institution for an additional term. Change in leadership shifts the organization. These changes often aren’t felt (good or bad) for a significant time due to the layers of operation and time it takes to measure outcomes. I believe the Dayton Public School System needs consistency in leadership, and that is why I want to serve for another four years.

Why should voters elect you? I believe I offer experience, trusted and consistent leadership. I am deeply rooted in our community. I will continue to bring empathy and transparency to the board as I advocate for our students.

If elected, what will be your top three priorities? Continue to work in business advisory capacity to increase career pathways to our students. Continue to work within the district to emphasize the critical and important nature and outcomes of emotional competencies and growth. Continue to serve the Athletics Advisory Council as we review, sustain and grow all programmatic pieces of athleticism and the Welcome Stadium development opportunities. I want to use my experience, knowledge, wisdom and vision to make Dayton Public Schools everything our kids and families deserve.

What specific plans do you have to address those top priorities? Show up and continue to do the work.

Anything else? Thank you for your consideration.