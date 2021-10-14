Voter Guide: Jamestown Village Council

Education: SUNY Buffalo; Extensive number of technical schools and classes in the Air Force and private industry (telecommunications engineering related)

Current Employment: Retired Sr. Telecommunications Engineer

Community Involvement: Current Jamestown Village council member; Scoutmaster Jamestown Troop 345; adviser to Venture Crew 6 Springfield; Member VFW post 1031; Officer in American Legion Post 362

Why are you seeking elected office? To continue to help manage Jamestown village affairs in a positive direction.

Why should voters elect you? So that I may continue to use my life experience and commitment toward village growth and development.

If elected, what will be your top three priorities? 1) Repair/replace Jamestown’s infrastructure such as the alleyways, many of the streets, curbs and sidewalks; portions of the town’s old sewer lines are near the end of life and need rejuvenating. 2) Storm drainage on the south side of Jamestown centered around South Limestone Street. State Route 72 and several resident’s basements flood during rainstorms. The south branch of Caesar Creek and the surrounding land needs to be assessed and ideas on how to get water moving out of the southern part of Jamestown should be explored. 3) Finding a way to motivate owner’s of the vacant buildings in downtown Jamestown to rehab and attract new business interests to their buildings.

What specific plans do you have to address those top priorities? Work with village and county engineers to assess the current status and structural needs for our infrastructure. Take advantage of the many federal and state grants and programs to help fund and move these projects along.

Anything else? Retired after 26 years at LexisNexis managing day-to-day network operations. Resident of Jamestown since 1994. I’m married to Lee Armlovich; father to Levi, John and Jacob. Attended SUNY Buffalo. Served in the U.S. Air Force in the U.S., Europe and Middle East. I walk through the village on a daily basis talking to people I meet on the street and take in the general feeling of what people might need or want from the village.

Kyle Calhoun

No response

Anita S. Chaney

No response

Jonathan Crosswhite

No response

Lefonda Sue McDaniel

No response