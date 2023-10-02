Warren County hires new deputy county administrator

After overseeing several Clermont County government departments for the past year, Susan Walther is returning to Warren County as its deputy county administrator.

Warren County commissioners approved the hiring of Walther to succeed Martin Russell who will become the county administrator on Jan. 1. Russell has been serving as the deputy to current County Administrator Tiffany Zindel who will retire on Dec. 31.

Walther will start her new role on Oct. 16 to assist in the 2024 budget process as well as learning Warren County departments and procedures, Russell said. Her new annual salary will be $125,000, he said.

“I am eager to welcome Susan to this role and to work with her to provide each of you the continued quality of service you have come to expect,” Russell said. “Many of us have worked with Susan in the past and appreciate her engagement and positive impact on Warren County.

“Susan’s depth of knowledge and leadership will be valuable to those she interacts with representing Warren County in this new role,” he said.

Walther oversaw various divisions in Clermont County and was that county’s director of Job and Family Services for more than a year.

She began her work in Children Services for Hamilton County in 1992 where Walther worked for a decade. After working at home raising her children, Walther continued her career joining Warren County Children Services as a caseworker in 2011, promoted to supervisor in 2014 and appointed director of the department in 2017.

Walther holds an undergraduate degree in psychology from the University of Cincinnati and a master’s degree in management leadership from Western Governors University.

Russell said Walther will be onboarding with Warren County when she arrives Oct. 16 and will be shadowing administrators and learning how the departments operate.