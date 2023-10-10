BreakingNews
Western & Southern Open tennis tournament won’t move, will stay in Warren County

Warren County commissioners approved a resolution that will keep the Western & Southern Open in Mason.

Commissioner David Young said the tournament will stay in Warren County, and a major reason is that the state of Ohio, Warren County and Mason were able to match the amount of funding — $130 million — that Charlotte, N.C. was asked to contribute if the tournament moved.

Young said the state and Warren County will be contributing $50 million each, while the city of Mason will contribute $30 million for the tournament.

“It was a long, drawn-out competitive and emotionally draining process to keep this global asset here,” Young said. “We had a strong competitor in Charlotte, and we ended up matching Charlotte’s initial amount.”

Young said there were also a lot of factors in Mason’s favor, such as 200,000 fans and the excitement and energy they brought.

He said more than $260 million in renovations will be moving forward at the Lindner Family Tennis Center.

“This is more than a big deal,” Young said.

In 2025, when the tournament expands to two weeks, Young said the event will provide a $150 million economic impact for the region and bring an estimated 400,000 visitors.

“This will not raise taxes, and there is no taxpayer risk,” Young said. “This will be a publicly owned facility with Beemok Sports covering 100% of the capital improvements and operating expenses.”

