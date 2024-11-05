Why is there a Steamboat Willie Mickey Mouse mural on the new Gionino’s Pizzeria in Dayton?

Clark has heard that people are wondering why there is a Mickey Mouse mural from the 1928 animated short Steamboat Willie on the side of the building.

His answer: It’s for his 9-year-old bonus son, Andrew Minnish, who loves anything and everything Mickey Mouse.

“He found out that Mickey Mouse was going to go in the public domain and got really concerned about it. This was like two or three years ago,” Clark said. “I studied copyright law in law school, so I sat him down and said listen this is a good thing. It’s going to go in public domain and people are going to get to use it and you’re going to see murals with it and stuff like that.”

Clark, who also owns DK Effect and Thai 9, said when they did the mural on the side of the arcade bar at 1600 E. Third St. in Dayton, Minnish was upset that Mickey was not included. He had promised him that the next Gionino’s Pizzeria location would have a Mickey Mouse mural on the building and Minnish held him to it.

The duo now drives to the pizza shop on a regular basis for Minnish to take photos in front of it. Clark said his bonus son hopes other people will want to take photos as well.

Gionino’s Pizzeria is known for its pan-crust pizzas made with provolone cheese and a sweet homemade sauce, in addition to fried chicken, salads, Italian subs and much more.

Pizza and fried chicken isn’t normally paired up in the Dayton area, but Clark encouraged customers to give it a try because where he grew up in Northeast Ohio it goes hand in hand.

“When I was growing up I would cut grass on the weekends and then take the money, go across the street and buy their pizza,” Clark previously said. “It became my favorite as a kid.”

Gionino’s Pizzeria opened its first Dayton location at 1528 E. Third Street in 2019, followed by a Kettering location at 4015 Far Hills Avenue in 2021 and a Bellbrook location at 4447 W. Franklin St. in 2023.

The franchise started more than 30 years ago in Tallmadge, a suburb of Akron.

The 1331 Wilmington Ave. pizzeria will be different from the other three locations in the area because it will have a pickup window. Customers will be able to place an order ahead of time and pick it up at the window, instead of having to walk into the restaurant.

“This one just happened to have it because it used to be an old restaurant,” Clark said. “It was there, so we’re going to utilize it.”

Gionino’s Pizzeria does not have a seating area. It offers carryout and delivery. For more information, visit www.gioninos.com.