Beavercreek defense contractors win nearly $210 million in combined awards

Matrix Research Inc. was awarded a $49.5 million indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with cost-plus-fixed-fee task orders for research and development of Electronics, Apertures and Machine-Learning Subsystems (DREAMS), the Department of Defense said, also on Feb. 17.

This contract provides for the maturation of radio frequency subsystems for different applications, the DOD said. These subsystems will integrate technology first developed to enhance radio frequency sensors.

Work will happen in the Dayton area and is expected to be completed by Feb. 22, 2030. The Matrix contract was a sole source acquisition.

Fiscal 2023 research and development funds in the amount of $1.65 million are being obligated to Matrix at the time of award, the DOD said.

The Matrix contract came from the Air Force Research Laboratory at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

Indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contracts provide for an indefinite quantity of services during a fixed period of time.

With about 90 Dayton-area employees, Matrix also has had satellite offices in Fort Walton Beach, Fla. and Reno, Nev.

