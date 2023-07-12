This app is going away -- download our new, updated app today

X

Thank you for making Dayton Daily News a part of your regular routine. We have been working to simplify and update our mobile app experience. As part of that process, this app you’re using now will go away, but we encourage you to download and experience our new and improved app.

The app you are currently using will no longer be updated starting on August 31, 2023.

If you’d like to continue using the Dayton Daily News app to get local news, download our new, updated app now.

Download our new, updated app for iPhone or iPad by clicking here.

Download our new, updated app for Android devices by clicking here.

In our new, updated Dayton Daily News app, you’ll have access to the latest news stories. You’ll also have direct access to our ePaper, if you have an existing subscription.

To learn more about our updated app features, click here. You can also download it at any time in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store by searching “Dayton Daily News”.

