Morning Briefing: Saturday, Dec. 7

Montgomery County’s 2025 budget reaches $1.08 billion: Here’s how they’re spending it

The Montgomery County commission approved a $1.08 billion budget for next year.

• The bulk of it: Social services takes up 42.8% of that funding.

• Revenue up: A 5% increase in revenue is expected for the county in 2025 — or $52.6 million — over 2024.

• General fund: The county’s $233 million general fund, too, will see a boost from a 5.6% increase in property taxes, a 2.5% increase in sales tax revenue and a 15% increase in investment income.

• Law enforcement: Judicial and law enforcement funding makes up 22.2% ($240.7 million) of the county’s budget, coming in as the second-highest allocation.

• What they are saying: “We’ve been able to maintain a balanced budget while continuing to offer exceptional programs to support our residents. It is a source of great pride for us, and our citizens can rest assured that their county is fiscally responsible with their taxpayer dollars,” said Michael Colbert, Montgomery County Administrator.

Moeller Brew Barn in downtown Dayton to close this month

Three months after closing its Troy location, Moeller Brew Barn has announced the last day of operation for its downtown Dayton brewery.

• When will it close? “It is with sadness and disappointment that we announce Moeller Brew Barn Dayton will be closing on Monday, December 23rd,” the brewery posted in a social media post.

• Prime location: The downtown Dayton brewery is located across the street from right field at Day Air Ballpark.

• Flagship location remains open: Moeller Brew Barn opened a location in Maria Stein, south of Celina in Mercer County, in May 2015. That location will continue to operate as normal.

• What will take its place? Pins Mechanical Co., known for its blend of old-school entertainment, handcrafted cocktails, and social atmosphere, is coming spring 2025 to the location.

• Small businesses need help: Multiple local small business owners are facing challenges and are asking for support.

What to know today

• One big takeaway: A Columbus-based company that works to construct Sheetz locations in Ohio is a step closer to purchasing a property in West Carrollton’s planned River District just off Interstate 75.

• Tip of the day: We have compiled a guide to some unique online shopping sites to consider for the holidays.

• Big move of the day: Xenia is ready to start demolition of a Ramada Inn, taking a major step toward the city’s “Market District”’ plan.

• Worth the drive: Ohio’s only family-owned ski resort, Snow Trails in Mansfield, is open for the 64th time.

• Happening today: The Oregon Historic District Society’s “Grand Holiday Tour of Homes” takes place today and Sunday.

• Dayton history: The Y2K bug: Remembering how Dayton prepared for the approaching millennium 25 years ago.

• Thing to do: “Holly Days at the Arcade Presented by AES Ohio and Dayton Daily News” will return next week to downtown Dayton.

• Photo of the day: Woodard Development workers cleared out a wall on East Third Street on Thursday morning that collapsed due to high winds that swept through the Dayton area Wednesday night.