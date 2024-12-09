Morning Briefing: Monday, Dec. 9, 2024

If you have thoughts or feedback on this newsletter or other news tips, please let me know at Kyle.Nagel@coxinc.com.

$70M workforce housing project to revitalize northwest Dayton property

A $70 million workforce housing project in northwest Dayton is expected to break ground next year.

• The project: Michigan-based real estate development firm Magnus Capital Partners plans to redevelop a 13-acre vacant site in northwest Dayton at 325 Homewood Ave. and 707 Forest Ave. The firm plans to build 260 new housing units that will be spread across 11 buildings at the site, located in the city’s Five Oaks neighborhood.

• What was there: The site was once home to Julienne School and the Hampton Square apartments, but those buildings were demolished years ago, leaving behind vacant land.

• Need for housing: The Dayton region is expected to see thousands of new jobs in coming years because of investments like Joby Aviation Inc.’s plan to open a manufacturing plant near the Dayton International Airport.

• What they’re saying: “Having a high-quality housing stock in your city, in a commutable distance — well, that’s super important, to fill (open) positions.” — Vishal Arora, CEO and founder of Magnus Capital Partners.

