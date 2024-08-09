1 indicted in shooting that seriously injured man in Dayton

Dayton police responded to a report of a shooting victim at the Lakeview and Eleanor avenues intersection around 1:20 a.m. on July 17. A 911 caller reported a man had been shot in the hip and leg area and the shooter fled on foot, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch records.

Officers later determined the shooting took place in the 2400 block of Germantown Street.

When they arrived, they found a man at a bus stop with a gunshot wound in his pelvic area, according to a Dayton Municipal Court affidavit.

He was transported to Miami Valley Hospital with critical injuries, Dayton police Lt. Steven Bauer said.

A K9 officer tracked the suspect’s path in an alley. Officers discovered a firearm in a trash can in the alley behind the 2400 block of Germanton Street near Ruth Avenue.

A witness identified Taylor as a suspect, according to municipal court records.

He was arrested on July 30 and booked into the Montgomery County Jail.