Warrant issued for suspect in Dayton shooting that critically injured man

At 1:20 a.m. Wednesday, Dayton police responded to a gunshot victim at the intersection of Lakeview Avenue and Eleanor Avenue. Officers later determined the shooting took place in the 2400 block of Germantown Street.

A 911 caller told Montgomery County Regional Dispatch a man was shot in the hip and leg area.

She said the shooter had fled on foot.

Police arrived on the scene and found the victim at a bus stop with a gunshot wound to his right pelvic area, according to court records.

The 29-year-old man was transported to the hospital and was listed in critical condition as of Wednesday afternoon, Lt. Steven Bauer said.

A witness identified the shooter as Taylor according to court documents.

A K9 officer tracked the suspect’s path in an alley. Police found a firearm in a trash can in the alley behind the 2400 block of Germanton Street near Ruth Avenue.

The gun was similar to the witness’s description.

A warrant for Taylor’s arrest was issued Wednesday, according to court records. As of Thursday afternoon, Taylor was not listed as being in custody on the Miami Valley Jails website.