Warrant issued for suspect in Dayton shooting that critically injured man

A warrant has been issued for a man charged in a shooting Wednesday morning in Dayton that critically injured another man.
Lucas Robert Taylor, 25, is facing two counts of felonious assault and one count each of tampering with evidence and having weapons while under disability, according to Dayton Municipal Court records.
At 1:20 a.m. Wednesday, Dayton police responded to a gunshot victim at the intersection of Lakeview Avenue and Eleanor Avenue. Officers later determined the shooting took place in the 2400 block of Germantown Street.
A 911 caller told Montgomery County Regional Dispatch a man was shot in the hip and leg area.
She said the shooter had fled on foot.
Police arrived on the scene and found the victim at a bus stop with a gunshot wound to his right pelvic area, according to court records.
The 29-year-old man was transported to the hospital and was listed in critical condition as of Wednesday afternoon, Lt. Steven Bauer said.
A witness identified the shooter as Taylor according to court documents.
A K9 officer tracked the suspect’s path in an alley. Police found a firearm in a trash can in the alley behind the 2400 block of Germanton Street near Ruth Avenue.
The gun was similar to the witness’s description.
A warrant for Taylor’s arrest was issued Wednesday, according to court records. As of Thursday afternoon, Taylor was not listed as being in custody on the Miami Valley Jails website.
About the Author