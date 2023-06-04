1 person hurt after stabbing in Dayton

A person was stabbed in the arm early Sunday morning in Dayton.
Crews were sent around 2:10 a.m. on reports of a stabbing at the 60 block of Knecht Drive, according to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.
No one was taken to any local hospitals, dispatch said.
The Dayton Police Dept. was on scene and the suspect is in custody.
The stabbing is under investigation.
