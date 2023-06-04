X

1 person hurt after stabbing in Dayton

Crime & Law
By
18 minutes ago

A person was stabbed in the arm early Sunday morning in Dayton.

Crews were sent around 2:10 a.m. on reports of a stabbing at the 60 block of Knecht Drive, according to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

No one was taken to any local hospitals, dispatch said.

ExploreCity of Vandalia begins multi-year water meter replacement project

The Dayton Police Dept. was on scene and the suspect is in custody.

The stabbing is under investigation.

About the Author

Holly Souther is a staff writer for the breaking news team at Dayton Daily News and covers issues for Montgomery County. Souther seeks to create meaningful stories of interest, of relevance and other such important topics for local communities. Souther hopes to further create impactful pieces for everyday voices.

