$1,000 reward offered for information in Dayton Children’s Parade gunshot

11 minutes ago

Miami Valley Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 award for anyone with information in a single gunshot fired during the Children’s Parade at the Dayton Holiday Festival last week.

The reward is available to those whose information leads to the location, identification or arrest of the suspect.

People can report tips to the Dayton Police Department’s Violent Offenders Unit at 937-333-1232 or 937-333-COPS (2677) or Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP (7867). Dayton police also asked anyone who was injured during the incident to call the Violent Offenders Unit.

Shortly after the Children’s Parade started on Nov. 25, a group of approximately 20 to 30 juveniles began fighting near the Boston Stoker and KeyBank building near West Second and North Main streets, according to police.

A single gunshot was fired, causing the group of juveniles and others to flee. The parade was canceled as a result.

Police confirmed earlier this week four juveniles had been charges with disorderly conduct in a related incident. Some juveniles were facing additional charges, including resisting arrest, misconduct at an emergency, obstructing official business and refusal to disclose personal information at a public place.

The incident remains under investigation.

