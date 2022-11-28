dayton-daily-news logo
X

Dayton police continue to investigate gunfire at holiday parade, no suspects in custody

Crime & Law
By
53 minutes ago

Police are continuing to investigate a gunshot fired during the Children’s Parade at the Dayton Holiday Festival Friday.

No one has been taken into custody at this time, according to Dayton police.

Around 8:11 p.m. Friday, a Dayton police sergeant reportedly saw juveniles fighting and heard a gunshot fired in the area near Second and Main streets.

ExploreRELATED: People flee after gunshot at Dayton holiday parade: What we know now

An initial investigation revealed at least two juvenile females were fighting and a juvenile male fired one shot into the air, Dayton police Assistant Chief Eric Henderson said Friday.

A shell casing was recovered at the scene for processing.

Investigators are continuing to seek help from the public and ask that anyone with information calls Dayton police at 937-333-2677 or 937-333-COPS (2677).

“There were several people around that likely know the individuals, so please call,” Henderson said Friday.

The parade, which had started minutes earlier, was canceled as a result of the gunfire.

Staff writers Allison Swanson and London Bishop contributed to this report.

In Other News
1
Riverside police investigating death as a homicide after man found in...
2
1 in hospital after father allegedly shoots son in Huber Heights on...
3
Attorney says man charged with killing neighbor not a flight risk, has...
4
Man accused of shooting at off-duty Dayton officer’s car indicted
5
Dayton man indicted for allegedly shooting mother’s ex-boyfriend

About the Author

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top