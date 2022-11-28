Dayton police continue to investigate gunfire at holiday parade, no suspects in custody

Police are continuing to investigate a gunshot fired during the Children’s Parade at the Dayton Holiday Festival Friday.
No one has been taken into custody at this time, according to Dayton police.
Around 8:11 p.m. Friday, a Dayton police sergeant reportedly saw juveniles fighting and heard a gunshot fired in the area near Second and Main streets.
An initial investigation revealed at least two juvenile females were fighting and a juvenile male fired one shot into the air, Dayton police Assistant Chief Eric Henderson said Friday.
A shell casing was recovered at the scene for processing.
Investigators are continuing to seek help from the public and ask that anyone with information calls Dayton police at 937-333-2677 or 937-333-COPS (2677).
“There were several people around that likely know the individuals, so please call,” Henderson said Friday.
The parade, which had started minutes earlier, was canceled as a result of the gunfire.
Staff writers Allison Swanson and London Bishop contributed to this report.
About the Author