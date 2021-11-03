14-year-old boy who was shot to death was Dayton Public Schools student

Authorities began their investigation when they were called to the home after several individuals reported finding a deceased boy inside, Dayton Police Lt. Jason Hall said.

“The juvenile had suffered a gunshot wound and died as a result of the injury,” he said.

The boy was acquainted with people at the home, but did not live there, Hall said.

Dayton police and the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office didn’t respond Wednesday to requests for additional information on how Melvin died.

A 911 caller told a dispatcher that Melvin was his cousin and that it appeared he was going down the stairs with a gun when he shot himself. The caller said he didn’t know why Melvin was at the house, and that they had just returned home when they found his body.

“He’s dead right on the floor,” the 911 caller said.

The Dayton police investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact Dayton Police at 937-333-COPS (2677) or to remain anonymous, Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP (7867).