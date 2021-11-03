dayton-daily-news logo
X

14-year-old boy who was shot to death was Dayton Public Schools student

ajc.com

Crime & Law
By , Dayton Daily News
58 minutes ago

A 14-year-old boy who was shot to death over the weekend was a student at Dayton Public Schools, the district confirmed Wednesday.

Authorities found Azarion Melvin, of Dayton, shot to death Saturday night at a home in the 1900 block of Larkswood Drive. A police report is labeled a homicide/murder report, but no one has been arrested or charged.

“The Dayton Public School District is saddened by the death of Azarion Melvin,” Dayton Public Schools Superintendent Elizabeth Lolli said in a statement. “We offer our heartfelt condolences to his family and friends.”

ExploreCoroner IDs teen shot to death inside Dayton house over weekend

Grief counselors have been made available through the district and have been there throughout the week, the district said.

A visitation and funeral are set for Nov. 11 at Cornerstone Baptist.

Authorities began their investigation when they were called to the home after several individuals reported finding a deceased boy inside, Dayton Police Lt. Jason Hall said.

“The juvenile had suffered a gunshot wound and died as a result of the injury,” he said.

The boy was acquainted with people at the home, but did not live there, Hall said.

Dayton police and the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office didn’t respond Wednesday to requests for additional information on how Melvin died.

A 911 caller told a dispatcher that Melvin was his cousin and that it appeared he was going down the stairs with a gun when he shot himself. The caller said he didn’t know why Melvin was at the house, and that they had just returned home when they found his body.

“He’s dead right on the floor,” the 911 caller said.

The Dayton police investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact Dayton Police at 937-333-COPS (2677) or to remain anonymous, Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP (7867).

In Other News
1
Final defendant in home invasion that killed Miamisburg teen sentenced...
2
No charges for Dayton officer who shot woman trying to hit 911 caller...
3
Ross Twp. man shot by deputy during search of house pleads guilty to...
4
Police: Woman angry over breakup shot up car, broke TV
5
Camden man accused of sexually abusing 4 girls in Dayton

About the Author

ajc.com

Parker Perry
Follow Parker Perry on facebookFollow Parker Perry on twitter

Parker Perry is the public safety and criminal justice reporter at the Dayton Daily News.

© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top