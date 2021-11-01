Dayton police investigate weekend homicide

Authorities are investigating a homicide that took place Saturday night that might have involved a 14-year-old, a Dayton police report says.
Police responded at around 11:30 p.m. to the 1900 block of Larkswood Drive, a report says. Information about what they found when they arrived was not immediately available, but the report says a 14-year-old boy was possibly involved.
The report does not list anyone being arrested at the scene.
The Dayton Daily News has reached out to police for more information.
