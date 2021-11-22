15-year-old accused of showing gun during Kettering robbery

Police arrested a 15-year-old boy accused of showing a handgun during a robbery at a Speedway in Kettering on Thursday.
Multiple officers responded to the Speedway at 3201 Wilmington Pike. A clerk at the reported a suspect showed a handgun and demanded money, according to Kettering Police Department.
The suspect, who had fled the scene, was reportedly known to be a juvenile from a previous theft.
A police K9 was called to track the suspect. Crews found the teen outside apartments in the 3400 block of North Marshall Road and took him into custody.
Officers recovered all the stolen items, as well as the gun, according to police.
In Other News
1
Fentanyl, pandemic blamed for increased drug overdose deaths this year
2
Woman charged with involuntary manslaughter, drug crimes in Riverside...
3
Former Centerville HS custodian indicted for 3rd time in sexual battery
4
Dayton man, 62, charged with rape of teen girl
5
3 teens charged in fire that destroyed Huber Heights playground set
About the Author