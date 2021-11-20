dayton-daily-news logo
Woman charged with involuntary manslaughter, drug crimes in Riverside man’s fatal OD

Whitney Taylor McCormick
Credit: Montgomery County Jail

By Jen Balduf, Staff Writer
1 hour ago

A Dayton woman is accused of selling the drugs that caused a Riverside man’s April overdose death.

Whitney Taylor McCormick, 31, was video arraigned Friday in Montgomery County Municipal Court Eastern Division in Huber Heights for two counts of involuntary manslaughter; two counts of corrupting another with drugs; trafficking in fentanyl-related compound; trafficking in cocaine; and trafficking in drugs.

The involuntary manslaughter charges are connected to the April 11 death of 39-year-old Clinton Williams, according to an affidavit.

“Whitney McCormick did sell Clinton Williams a fentanyl-related compound, cocaine and Tramadol, which led to his death by overdose,” the affidavit stated.

Tramadol is a pain medicine classified as a synthetic opioid.

The charges were filed Thursday, after which Riverside police arrested McCormick and booked her into the Montgomery County Jail, where she remains held on a $1.5 million bond, court records show.

Williams was survived by his wife, two daughters and a son, according to his obituary.

Jen Balduf
