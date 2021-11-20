Woman charged with involuntary manslaughter, drug crimes in Riverside man’s fatal OD

Whitney Taylor McCormick, 31, was video arraigned Friday in Montgomery County Municipal Court Eastern Division in Huber Heights for two counts of involuntary manslaughter; two counts of corrupting another with drugs; trafficking in fentanyl-related compound; trafficking in cocaine; and trafficking in drugs.

The involuntary manslaughter charges are connected to the April 11 death of 39-year-old Clinton Williams, according to an affidavit.