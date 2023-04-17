18-year-old from Miami Twp. indicted in beating using metal baton

Cameron Michael Hohenbrink was issued a summons to appear for his arraignment April 27 in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court following his indictment Friday for two counts of felonious assault.

Hohenbrink and another man got into an argument on April 4 with a man at a home in the 11200 block of Crimson Road after he asked his accuser to get someone from inside the residence, according to an affidavit filed in Miamisburg Municipal Court.