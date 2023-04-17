18-year-old from Miami Twp. indicted in beating using metal baton

A 18-year-old from Miami Twp. is accused of using a metal baton earlier this month to strike another man multiple times on the head and body.
Cameron Michael Hohenbrink was issued a summons to appear for his arraignment April 27 in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court following his indictment Friday for two counts of felonious assault.
Hohenbrink and another man got into an argument on April 4 with a man at a home in the 11200 block of Crimson Road after he asked his accuser to get someone from inside the residence, according to an affidavit filed in Miamisburg Municipal Court.
“Cameron struck (the man) numerous times with the metal baton on his head and body leaving welts, bruises and a cut to his face. The fight ended a short time later when a neighbor tried to break up the fight,” the document read.
Hohenbrink later turned himself in to Miami Twp. police and admitted striking the other man with the baton, according to the affidavit.
He remains free after posting $50,000 bond.
