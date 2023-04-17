X

18-year-old from Miami Twp. indicted in beating using metal baton

Crime & Law
By
40 minutes ago

A 18-year-old from Miami Twp. is accused of using a metal baton earlier this month to strike another man multiple times on the head and body.

Cameron Michael Hohenbrink was issued a summons to appear for his arraignment April 27 in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court following his indictment Friday for two counts of felonious assault.

ExploreButler Twp. officer charged in January arrest where he hit woman in face at McDonald’s

Hohenbrink and another man got into an argument on April 4 with a man at a home in the 11200 block of Crimson Road after he asked his accuser to get someone from inside the residence, according to an affidavit filed in Miamisburg Municipal Court.

“Cameron struck (the man) numerous times with the metal baton on his head and body leaving welts, bruises and a cut to his face. The fight ended a short time later when a neighbor tried to break up the fight,” the document read.

Hohenbrink later turned himself in to Miami Twp. police and admitted striking the other man with the baton, according to the affidavit.

He remains free after posting $50,000 bond.

In Other News
1
Police arrest 17-year-old with gun, bullets near Kings Island
2
Miami County man faces high bail after sex charges involving...
3
Butler Twp. officer charged in January arrest where he hit woman in...
4
Person of interest in Darke County double homicide arrested in Illinois
5
Police: Huber Heights officer shoots man who shows gun after Miller...

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University and also writes for the Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton.com.

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top