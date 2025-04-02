Can you help? Police seek tips in deadly shooting of woman found in Dayton house

A woman told 911 dispatchers she hadn’t heard from Carpenter in three days, so she went to check on her, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch records.

“She’s been here for a couple of days, and this is like day three,” she said. “She normally calls every day.”

Carpenter’s daughter was also at the home. Dayton police Maj. Brian Johns said the girl is in good condition.

Police believe Carpenter was shot and killed in the home sometime over the weekend.

“Unfortunately, her 2-year-old daughter was inside the home with her when she was murdered,” Johns said.

There were signs of forced entry, but Johns declined to elaborate further.

Investigators have spoken with Carpenter’s family about possible suspects. Johns said Carpenter did have at least one protection order out against someone.

Police are asking for anyone with security cameras in the 100 block of East Hudson Avenue, North Main Street or Riverside Drive to check their footage for anything suspicious.

“We have canvassed the area, looked for witnesses and looked for cameras, but we do need the community’s help to solve this case,” John said.

He said the department solves most of their cases with good tips from the community.

“This case involved a young a girl, a younger mother,” Johns said. “My heart goes out and our prayers go out to the mother and the family and everyone involved in this case. It’s definitely a tough one and it’s one that weighs heavy on our hearts and minds, and we’re doing everything we can to solve this case.”