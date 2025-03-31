Woman gets year in prison for threatening area school

Credit: Montgomery County Jail Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Hunt was charged for events on Sept. 17, 2024, when a Facebook post circulated about shooting threats against the Northridge school campus at 2011 Timber Lane, which includes students from kindergarten to 12th grade.

Due to the threats, the schools were put on lockdown and many parents went to get their children. Multiple deputies were reassigned to the schools for protection, the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office said.

“The investigation determined the threat was made through a specific electronic device, owned by Rayona Hunt,” an affidavit filed in Vandalia Municipal Court read.

Hent reportedly deleted the Facebook post and the account involved in the threats.

At the time of writing, Hunt is in the Montgomery County Jail.