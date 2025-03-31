Woman gets year in prison for threatening area school

Breaking: Auction winner of former YWCA property faces indictments in Franklin County

Northridge Local Schools. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF

Northridge Local Schools. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF
A woman who pleaded guilty to making threats against Northridge Local Schools in Harrison Twp. was sentenced to prison.

Rayona Mesunawon Hunt, 23, was sentenced by Montgomery County Common Pleas Judge Mary Wiseman to a year in prison, with credit for 175 days already spent in custody.

Rayona Hunt

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Hunt was charged for events on Sept. 17, 2024, when a Facebook post circulated about shooting threats against the Northridge school campus at 2011 Timber Lane, which includes students from kindergarten to 12th grade.

Due to the threats, the schools were put on lockdown and many parents went to get their children. Multiple deputies were reassigned to the schools for protection, the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office said.

“The investigation determined the threat was made through a specific electronic device, owned by Rayona Hunt,” an affidavit filed in Vandalia Municipal Court read.

Hent reportedly deleted the Facebook post and the account involved in the threats.

At the time of writing, Hunt is in the Montgomery County Jail.

