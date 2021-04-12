18-year-old indicted for vehicular homicide in death of pedestrian in Dayton

Shamare Deonte Davis of Dayton is accused of impaired driving in the Aug. 8, 2020, crash that killed 35-year-old Samuel Elijah Trammell as he walked along Nicholas Road in an area without sidewalks, according to his indictment and a Dayton Police Department crash report.

Davis was headed east in a gray 2013 Chrysler 300 around 7:45 p.m. Aug. 8, 2020, at an unknown rate of speed when he struck Trammell in the 2400 block of Nicholas Road. Davis then continued off the north side of the roadway before crashing into two trees, the crash report stated.