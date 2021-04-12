18-year-old indicted for vehicular homicide in death of pedestrian in Dayton

The blood-alcohol level for an 18-year-old indicted for vehicular homicide in the August death of a Dayton man was more than twice Ohio’s legal limit.
Shamare Deonte Davis of Dayton is accused of impaired driving in the Aug. 8, 2020, crash that killed 35-year-old Samuel Elijah Trammell as he walked along Nicholas Road in an area without sidewalks, according to his indictment and a Dayton Police Department crash report.
Davis was headed east in a gray 2013 Chrysler 300 around 7:45 p.m. Aug. 8, 2020, at an unknown rate of speed when he struck Trammell in the 2400 block of Nicholas Road. Davis then continued off the north side of the roadway before crashing into two trees, the crash report stated.
Trammell was pronounced dead at the scene.
Davis was taken to Miami Valley Hospital with injuries described as minor.
Blood tests results showed that Davis had marijuana in his system at the time of the crash, and that his blood-alcohol content was 0.198, which is more than two times the state’s 0.08 legal driving limit. His license also was suspended at the time of the crash, records show.
An arrest warrant was issued for Davis, who is not in custody. He is scheduled to appear April 27 for his arraignment in Montgomery County Municipal Court for vehicular homicide, a felony, and three counts of misdemeanor OVI.