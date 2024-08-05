18-year-old shot, wounded in Dayton; gunfire damages house

Dayton police are investigating a shooting that wounded an 18-year-old, with the gunfire also damaging a house.

Officers were dispatched around 4:30 p.m. to the 1600 block of West First Street, where they found the 18-year-old suffering from a gunshot that was not life-threatening. Medics took him to a local hospital for treatment, Dayton police Lt. Steven Bauer said.