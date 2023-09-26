1 injured after shooting in Dayton

One person is in the hospital after a shooting Monday afternoon in Dayton.

Emergency crews were called to a house in the 1200 block of W. First Street at about 12:50 p.m. on a report of a man shot inside the home.

A medic from the scene went to Miami Valley Hospital.

Dayton Police Information Specialist James Rider confirmed that police are investigating, adding, “This was not a random act of violence.”

