1 injured after shooting in Dayton

Crime & Law
By
13 minutes ago
X

One person is in the hospital after a shooting Monday afternoon in Dayton.

Emergency crews were called to a house in the 1200 block of W. First Street at about 12:50 p.m. on a report of a man shot inside the home.

ExplorePolice charge 14-year-old for repeated bomb threats that closed Roebling Bridge

A medic from the scene went to Miami Valley Hospital.

Dayton Police Information Specialist James Rider confirmed that police are investigating, adding, “This was not a random act of violence.”

We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.

In Other News
1
Man found guilty in Dayton double homicide
2
Grandfather shot, killed in Harrison Twp. argument ID’d
3
Dayton man indicted, accused of strangling girlfriend, attacking dog...
4
4 charged in Moraine drive-by shooting; No injuries reported
5
Trotwood man indicted in police chase through county

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top