19-year-old indicted, accused of sexual abuse of 2 boys in Dayton

A 19-year-old from Dayton indicted Thursday on nearly a dozen felony charges is accused of sexually abusing two boys known to him.
Davion Clark is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for five counts of rape involving a child younger than 13, five counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and one count of escape.
Credit: Montgomery County Jail
Credit: Montgomery County Jail
A Dayton Police Department investigation began on Dec. 27, 2022, after a woman said she returned home and found one of her sons naked on the couch with Clark, according to an affidavit filed in Dayton Municipal Court.
Two boys, ages 12 and 14, reported they were sexually abused by Clark, the court document said.
Police arrested Clark on Jan. 16 at his home. While in the sally port of the Montgomery County Jail, Clark broke free and ran away from multiple uniformed officers before he was captured and booked, the affidavit stated.
He remains held in the jail on $200,000 bail.
About the Author