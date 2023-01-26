BreakingNews
Springboro pizza restaurant to close tonight
X
Dark Mode Toggle

19-year-old indicted, accused of sexual abuse of 2 boys in Dayton

Crime & Law
By
32 minutes ago

A 19-year-old from Dayton indicted Thursday on nearly a dozen felony charges is accused of sexually abusing two boys known to him.

Davion Clark is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for five counts of rape involving a child younger than 13, five counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and one count of escape.

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

A Dayton Police Department investigation began on Dec. 27, 2022, after a woman said she returned home and found one of her sons naked on the couch with Clark, according to an affidavit filed in Dayton Municipal Court.

Two boys, ages 12 and 14, reported they were sexually abused by Clark, the court document said.

ExploreRELATED: Bail $200K for 19-year-old accused of sexual abuse of 2 boys

Police arrested Clark on Jan. 16 at his home. While in the sally port of the Montgomery County Jail, Clark broke free and ran away from multiple uniformed officers before he was captured and booked, the affidavit stated.

He remains held in the jail on $200,000 bail.

In Other News
1
Friends mourn Miami University student found dead alongside family in...
2
Suspect jailed following fiery Brandt Pike crash, one victim still in...
3
Man indicted for shooting at truck on I-75, outside Vandalia hotel
4
Police still searching for Middletown bank robbery suspect who got away...
5
Man shot in leg in Miller Lane parking lot in Butler Twp.

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University and also writes for the Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton.com.

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top