Dayton man who went to prison in child sex case indicted for child porn

A 43-year-old Dayton man who spent two years in prison in a child sex case was indicted Thursday on child pornography-related charges.
Paul Nathan Combs is scheduled to be arraigned Feb. 9 in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for four counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor.
Credit: Ohio Department of Rehabilitation & Correction
The Internet Crimes Against Children task force alerted local law enforcement to possible sexually explicit images of children on Combs’ Snapchat instant messaging app account, said Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office spokesman Greg Flannagan.
“A search of the defendant’s electronic devices by the Dayton Police Department located images of child pornography,” Flannagan said.
Combs, formerly of Kettering, was on post-release supervision at the time of the Dayton police investigation.
He served two years in prison following his conviction in 2019 of gross sexual imposition involving a child younger than 13 in Montgomery County. He is now incarcerated at the Lorain Correctional Institution, Ohio Department of Rehabilitation & Correction records show.
