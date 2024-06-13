19-year-old pleads guilty to attempted murder in Xenia shooting that injures 2

Greene County Prosecutor David Hayes said his office is recommending a 35-year prison term when Judge Michael Buckwalter sentences him July 18.

Two men, ages 51 and 39, were shot, including one multiple times, early Nov. 3, 2023, when they tried to help the driver of a stolen Nissan Murano who crashed into several vehicles in Xenia.

Xenia Police Division officers and Greene County Sheriff’s deputies found the gunshot victims when they responded around 1:35 a.m. to the 200 block of East Second Street to investigate a crash involving multiple vehicles, Xenia police Sgt. Matt Miller said previously.

Thornton discharged his firearm at least six times, Hayes said in a Thursday release announcing the plea.

“After one of the victims was struck and fell to the ground, Thornton proceeded to stand over him and fire several more times at point blank range. The victim was struck numerous times in the torso, chest and arm but survived. The victim is suffering from serious injuries as a result of Thornton’s actions,” he said.

The second victim suffered a minor abrasion on his calf.

The car involved in the crash and shooting on East Second Street was stolen on Wyoming Drive in Xenia, where police received a report around 4:50 a.m. of a GMC Sierra that was stolen on Wyoming Drive while investigators were processing the shooting scene.

Police and deputies quickly found the stolen car at Circle K on Progress Drive. Thornton was arrested at Circle K after he was found inside the women’s restroom, where he hid a second firearm at the bottom of the trash can, the prosecutor said.

“Tyion Thornton didn’t need to shoot anyone. Tyian Thornton chose to shoot someone who came outside of his home to render him aid,” Hayes said.

Thornton remains held in the Greene County Jail.