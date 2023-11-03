Man critically injured in Jefferson Twp. shooting

A 52-year-old man was shot Friday morning in Jefferson Twp. following an argument over a theft.

Deputies were dispatched around 10:05 a.m. to the intersection of South Union and Derby roads, where they found the man with a gunshot to his upper body, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

The man, whose name was not released, is in critical condition.

Preliminary investigation indicates the victim and shooting suspect, a 58-year-old man, argued about a theft. The suspect was interviewed by detectives and was booked into the Montgomery County Jail.

The Dayton Daily News is not naming him because he has not been formally charged.