2 accused in thefts, vandalism in Miamisburg, including $100K of damage at Kroger

The suspects were identified as an 11-year and 13-year-old, according to Miamisburg police. They reportedly vandalized a Kroger and vacant apartment, as well as two cases of petty thefts of landscaping lights overnight Thursday and into Friday.

The vandalism at a Kroger under construction at 155 N. Heincke Road was reported by patrol officers at 12:39 a.m. Friday. Glass was broken out of windows and doors, as well as approximately 36 freezer case doors, said Miamisburg police Sgt. Jeff Muncy. Drywall and construction equipment were damaged and there was graffiti spray painted on the floors.