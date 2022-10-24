dayton-daily-news logo
2 accused in thefts, vandalism in Miamisburg, including $100K of damage at Kroger

Crime & Law
By
1 hour ago

Two juveniles are suspected in a string petty thefts and vandalism in Miamisburg, including at a Kroger where approximately $100,000 worth of damage was reported.

The suspects were identified as an 11-year and 13-year-old, according to Miamisburg police. They reportedly vandalized a Kroger and vacant apartment, as well as two cases of petty thefts of landscaping lights overnight Thursday and into Friday.

The vandalism at a Kroger under construction at 155 N. Heincke Road was reported by patrol officers at 12:39 a.m. Friday. Glass was broken out of windows and doors, as well as approximately 36 freezer case doors, said Miamisburg police Sgt. Jeff Muncy. Drywall and construction equipment were damaged and there was graffiti spray painted on the floors.

The suspects also broke into a vacant apartment and sprayed a fire extinguisher throughout the unit, Muncy said.

Officers were with the juvenile suspects the following day on an unrelated matter when they noticed the kids had the same spray paint on their shoes, clothing and hands, Muncy added.

The prosecutor’s office is reviewing the case for potential charges.

