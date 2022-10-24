Downtown Dayton hotel is closing in a week

Brian Fry, president of Commonwealth Hotels, said in a statement, “We appreciate the service and loyalty to everyone affected by this closure and will work to assist those associates in job relocation at other Commonwealth hotels throughout the portfolio.”

People who had booked rooms in the hotel for special events like weddings have been told they would need to find other accommodations, because the hotel is closing at the end of this month.

Fry said, “We are also assisting in relocating future guest reservations. We understand the hard work everyone has shown throughout this past year and thank the associates for their hard work.”

The hotel has about 280 rooms and 13 floors.