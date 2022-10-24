Downtown Dayton hotel is closing in a week

The Radisson Hotel across Fifth Street from the Dayton Convention Center downtown will be closing at the end of this month, which could be a major setback for efforts to boost interest in the convention facility.
Lockwood Asset Hotel LLC, the owner of the hotel, is closing the hotel for the “foreseeable future,” according to Commonwealth Hotels, the third-party management company.
The Radisson, formerly the Crowne Plaza Dayton, opened in the mid-1970s and is one of only two hotels in downtown, though two more are under development.
Brian Fry, president of Commonwealth Hotels, said in a statement, “We appreciate the service and loyalty to everyone affected by this closure and will work to assist those associates in job relocation at other Commonwealth hotels throughout the portfolio.”
People who had booked rooms in the hotel for special events like weddings have been told they would need to find other accommodations, because the hotel is closing at the end of this month.
Fry said, “We are also assisting in relocating future guest reservations. We understand the hard work everyone has shown throughout this past year and thank the associates for their hard work.”
The hotel has about 280 rooms and 13 floors.
