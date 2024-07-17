2 arrested after bystanders flag Dayton officers about possible shooting

Bystanders flagged down Dayton police officers Tuesday evening at the intersection of Arlene and Genessee avenues for a possible shooting.

The community members said a car pulled up and shot a man, and that the man then fled.

The witnesses pointed out two teens who were walking down the block, and said they were involved, said Dayton police Lt. Steven Bauer.

When police attempted to make contact with the pair they fled.

“They both were apprehended minutes later where a discharged shotgun was located,” Bauer said.

ExploreMan critically injured in shooting following argument in Dayton

Police have not yet found a victim in the reported shooting.

However, the two who fled from officers were arrested at the conclusion of the investigation, Bauer said.

One was an 18-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of obstruction of official business and resisting arrest. The second, a 15-year-old boy, was arrested on suspicion of obstruction of official business, resisting arrest and carrying a concealed weapon, the lieutenant said.

The Dayton Police Department’s Violent Offender Unit was called to the scene and is investigating this incident. Anyone with information can call 937-333-1232 to speak to detectives. To remain anonymous, contact Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at www.miamivalleycrimestoppers.com or 937-222-STOP (7867).

