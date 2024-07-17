1 reportedly shot early Wednesday morning in Dayton

Police are investigating following a reported shooting early Wednesday morning in Dayton.
Around 1:23 a.m., a 911 caller reported a male was shot on Lakeview Avenue near Eleanor Avenue, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch records.
The caller said the male was still breathing.
The suspect fled on foot, they added.
We are working to learn more and will update this story as more information is available.
