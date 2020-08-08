X

2 bystanders killed, 2 injured after Cincinnati police chase ends in Ky. crash

Cincinnati Police Chief Eliot Isaac speaks to the media Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, regarding the police chase that ended in Newport, Kentucky.
Cincinnati Police Chief Eliot Isaac speaks to the media Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, regarding the police chase that ended in Newport, Kentucky.

Credit: Cincinnati Police Department

Credit: Cincinnati Police Department

Crime & Law | 1 hour ago
By Jen Balduf

A car involved in a police chase that traveled from Cincinnati to Kentucky Friday afternoon lost control and struck four people, killing two of them.

The pursuit began around 4:20 p.m. when the Cincinnati Police Department Organized Crime Investigations Squad and members of the Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives task force tried to stop a vehicle in the Lower Price Hill neighborhood with three people inside who were suspects in a felony investigation, according to a release from the Cincinnati Police Department.

The suspect vehicle did not stop and tried to elude officers. During the pursuit it crossed the John A. Roebling Suspension Bridge into Covington, Ky., and eventually entered Newport, Ky. The vehicle lost control in the area of Fifth and Monmouth streets in Newport, police said.

Cincinnati Police Chief Eliot Isaac speaks to the media Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, regarding the police chase that ended in Newport, Kentucky. Four people were struck, two fatally, when the suspect vehicle lost control. CINCINNATI POLICE DEPARTMENT
Cincinnati Police Chief Eliot Isaac speaks to the media Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, regarding the police chase that ended in Newport, Kentucky. Four people were struck, two fatally, when the suspect vehicle lost control. CINCINNATI POLICE DEPARTMENT

The vehicle struck four people; two of them were killed and two others suffered injuries that were not life-threatening.

The three suspects, who also suffered injuries that were not life-threatening, were taken into custody.

ExploreFormer Dayton Children's Hospital psychologist accused in child porn case withdraws bond change request

The Newport Police Department is the lead law enforcement agency conducting the crash investigation. Cincinnati police and the ATF will conduct the criminal investigation related to the suspects’ actions, the release stated.

© 2020 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.