2 detained, 1 shot after gunshots in Oregon District last weekend

Crime & Law
By
16 minutes ago
X

Two people were detained and one person was injured after gunshots were reported in the Oregon District last weekend.

According to Dayton Police Lt. Steven Bauer, at about 2:23 a.m. on Sept. 15, officers were in the 100 block of East Fifth Street and heard multiple gunshots.

ExploreDeputies arrest 2 in separate school threat investigations in Montgomery County

When they ran toward the gunshots, officers found a shooting victim, a 29-year-old man. He was taken to an area hospital in non-life-threatening condition.

Body camera footage showed police chasing after and catching up to the shooting victim in a parking lot behind a building.

The lieutenant said that two people were detained shortly after running from the scene, but it is unclear if they were placed under arrest.

Detectives from the DPD Violent Offender Unit are investigating the shooting, and police asked that anyone with information call 937-333-1232 to speak to detectives or submit an anonymous tip through Miami Valley Crime Stoppers by calling 937-222-7867 or visiting their website.

In Other News
1
New Carlisle man accused of at least 3 robberies in Dayton indicted
2
Dayton man accused of firing shots at girlfriend, fleeing police...
3
Police: 3 injured after stolen vehicle traveling 85 mph crashes in...
4
Dayton gun violence: A call to action after a deadly year for young...
5
Jury finds Dayton man guilty of sexually abusing 3 young girls

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.