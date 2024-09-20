2 detained, 1 shot after gunshots in Oregon District last weekend

Explore Deputies arrest 2 in separate school threat investigations in Montgomery County

When they ran toward the gunshots, officers found a shooting victim, a 29-year-old man. He was taken to an area hospital in non-life-threatening condition.

Body camera footage showed police chasing after and catching up to the shooting victim in a parking lot behind a building.

The lieutenant said that two people were detained shortly after running from the scene, but it is unclear if they were placed under arrest.

Detectives from the DPD Violent Offender Unit are investigating the shooting, and police asked that anyone with information call 937-333-1232 to speak to detectives or submit an anonymous tip through Miami Valley Crime Stoppers by calling 937-222-7867 or visiting their website.