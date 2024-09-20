Deputies arrest 2 in separate school threat investigations in Montgomery County

She was arrested Thursday on a preliminary making terrorist threats charge, according to Miami Vally Jail records. Formal charges are not appearing in Vandalia Municipal Court as of Friday morning.

On Wednesday, a second threat was posted on social media, according to the sheriff’s office.

“Due to the quick response of several students who reported the concerning post about Northridge schools, detectives were able to swiftly identify the individual responsible, a 13-year-old student,” the sheriff’s office said. “The student was interviewed and taken into custody.”

Charges are being prepared and will be presented to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

“Threats of violence against our schools are not only disruptive but deeply unsettling to our community,” said Sheriff Rob Streck. “I want to be clear: incidents like these will not be tolerated. We will swiftly identify, track down and charge anyone who threatens the safety of our students and staff. We urge everyone to remain vigilant and continue reporting suspicious activity so that we can take immediate action.”