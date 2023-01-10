dayton-daily-news logo
X

2 juveniles charged in assault, threat of Miamisburg movie theater worker

Crime & Law
By
17 minutes ago
Gun left behind by youths who ran but were caught by officers, police said.

Two juveniles are facing charges after one assaulted and threatened to shoot a Miamisburg movie theater employee.

Police were called around 9:50 p.m. Saturday to Cinemark Dayton South at 195 Mall Woods Drive.

The youths had been going from theater to theater and refused to leave when one of them struck and threatened to shoot an employee, said Miamisburg police Lt. Will Ring, who said the “juveniles fled from officers on foot but were apprehended.”

ExploreMail carrier robbed at gunpoint in Huber Heights

A gun was found left behind in the theater when the juveniles ran away, Ring said.

The incident paused a movie Saturday night but no one besides the employee was hurt, he said.

The juveniles face aggravated menacing, assault, receiving stolen property and obstructing official business charges.

The youths were going from theater to theater and refused to leave.

“One struck an employee and made threats to shoot them,” ring said.

“Juveniles fled from officers on foot but were apprehended. Their gun was found in the theater.”

In Other News
1
Man dead, teen girl in custody after shots fired during Harrison Twp...
2
Man sentenced to at least 3 years for hitting Dayton officer with ATV
3
Former insurance agent pleads guilty to defrauding victims in Dayton...
4
Man shot for ‘speaking pretty fly’ to suspect’s sister, Dayton records...
5
Piqua man pleads guilty to sharing pornographic videos of minors

About the Authors

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter
Follow Eric Schwartzberg on facebookFollow Eric Schwartzberg on twitter
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top