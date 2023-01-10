2 juveniles charged in assault, threat of Miamisburg movie theater worker

Two juveniles are facing charges after one assaulted and threatened to shoot a Miamisburg movie theater employee.
Police were called around 9:50 p.m. Saturday to Cinemark Dayton South at 195 Mall Woods Drive.
The youths had been going from theater to theater and refused to leave when one of them struck and threatened to shoot an employee, said Miamisburg police Lt. Will Ring, who said the “juveniles fled from officers on foot but were apprehended.”
A gun was found left behind in the theater when the juveniles ran away, Ring said.
The incident paused a movie Saturday night but no one besides the employee was hurt, he said.
The juveniles face aggravated menacing, assault, receiving stolen property and obstructing official business charges.
